Fracking plan in final stage

Fracking plan in final stage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Gazetteherald.co.uk

Operations Director John Dewar of Third Energy explaining the traffic light safety system which will be used at the Kirby MispertonPicture: Richard Doughty THIRD Energy, the company who intend to "frack" a gas well at Kirby Misperton, have submitted their hydraulic fracture plan to the Environment Agency - the final stage of the process before the operation can commence. The plan, which is publicly available on the Environment Agency's citizen space website, is described by the company's director of operations John Dewar as the "final step of a long process".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gazetteherald.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne... Jun 27 donmaps 3
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday Jun 23 okimar 7
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 18 C Kersey 22
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC