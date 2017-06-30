Fracking plan in final stage

Operations Director John Dewar of Third Energy explaining the traffic light safety system which will be used at the Kirby MispertonPicture: Richard Doughty THIRD Energy, the company who intend to "frack" a gas well at Kirby Misperton, have submitted their hydraulic fracture plan to the Environment Agency - the final stage of the process before the operation can commence. The plan, which is publicly available on the Environment Agency's citizen space website, is described by the company's director of operations John Dewar as the "final step of a long process".

