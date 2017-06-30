Earth's mantle deep beneath the North...

Earth's mantle deep beneath the North Island volcano zone is melting

5 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Scientists have a new understanding of what's going on under the Taupo zone - one of the most volcanically active regions in the world. Researchers from the Victoria University of Wellington used GPS data to examine vertical and horizontal movements of the Earth's crust around Lake Taupo and the Bay of Plenty.

