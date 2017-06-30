Earth's mantle deep beneath the North Island volcano zone is melting
Scientists have a new understanding of what's going on under the Taupo zone - one of the most volcanically active regions in the world. Researchers from the Victoria University of Wellington used GPS data to examine vertical and horizontal movements of the Earth's crust around Lake Taupo and the Bay of Plenty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 27
|donmaps
|3
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC