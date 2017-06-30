'Dinosaur Dig' a dirty pleasure
Field Paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka brought their 'Dinosaur Dig' to the Adamstown Area Library Summer Reading Program on June 27 at Peace United Church of Christ, Swartzville. Children and their families were invited to participate in a scientific exploration highlighting the world of dinosaurs, fossils, and rocks/minerals.
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 27
|donmaps
|3
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
