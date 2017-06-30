China taps 'combustible ice' from sea...

China taps 'combustible ice' from sea floor, but extracting gas will be a costly challenge

Read more: NEWS.com.au

Teams extract 235,000 cubic metres of gas hydrate in 'historic breakthrough' in drilling tests in the South China Sea China is drilling deep into the ocean floor in the hope of tapping vast deposits of a frozen fossil fuel known as "combustible ice", but it will be years before it is part of the global energy mix. Gas hydrates are found in the seabed as well as beneath permafrost, but experts say extracting methane from the ice crystals is technologically challenging and expensive.

Chicago, IL

