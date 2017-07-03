Changing our understanding of the world one rock (succession) at a time
Professor Nicolas Johannes Beukes is director of the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence for Mineral and Energy Resource Analysis, hosted in the department of geology at the University of Johannesburg Professor Nicolas Johannes Beukes is director of the department of science and technology - National Research Foundation Centre of Excellence for Mineral and Energy Resource Analysis , hosted in the department of geology at the University of Johannesburg . This A1 NRF-rated scientist is considered a world leader in the study of iron and manganese ore deposits, two commodities that are vital to South Africa's economy.
