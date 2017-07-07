CGG: announces its 2nd quarter 2017 r...

CGG: announces its 2nd quarter 2017 results on Friday July 28th, 2017

25 min ago

CGG will announce its second quarter 2017 results on Friday July 28th, 2017, before the opening of the Paris and New York stock exchanges. The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.

