CGG: announces its 2nd quarter 2017 results on Friday July 28th, 2017
CGG will announce its second quarter 2017 results on Friday July 28th, 2017, before the opening of the Paris and New York stock exchanges. The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:30 am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 27
|donmaps
|3
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May '17
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC