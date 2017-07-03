3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Area in Northern Oklahoma

In the USGS's 2107 earthquake forecast map, scientists forecast that Oklahoma will continue to have the nation's biggest man-made earthquake problem, but it probably won't be as shaky as recent years. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 6:50 a.m. Saturday more than 10 miles northeast of Helena in Alfalfa County.

