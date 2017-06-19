You can now drive a little farther no...

You can now drive a little farther north on Highway 1

Read more: The Fresno Bee

You can drive a little farther north on Highway 1, Caltrans says, even as the Mud Creek Slide continues to block traffic a few miles north of the Monterey County line. As of Saturday, traffic could continue five miles north of Ragged Point on Highway 1 before being turned back, according to a Caltrans news release.

