You can now drive a little farther north on Highway 1
You can drive a little farther north on Highway 1, Caltrans says, even as the Mud Creek Slide continues to block traffic a few miles north of the Monterey County line. As of Saturday, traffic could continue five miles north of Ragged Point on Highway 1 before being turned back, according to a Caltrans news release.
