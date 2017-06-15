Why does the earth rumble around York?

Why does the earth rumble around York? Three active quarries that blast rock exist just outside of York in West Manchester Township. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2ssbYrU Richard and Laceda Waring have lived on Wood Street near the quarry along Roosevelt Ave in York since 1987.

