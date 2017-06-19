Whoops! Glitch causes false report of...

Whoops! Glitch causes false report of 6.8 quake off coast of Santa Barbara

Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Seismologists said Wednesday's automatically generated report of a magnitude 6.8 quake in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles west of Santa Barbara was a false alarm based on a quake that happened in the same area nearly a century ago. “The quake did happen, but it happened in 1925,” said Rafael Abreu, a geophysicist from the US Geological Survey.

Chicago, IL

