Whoops! Glitch causes false report of 6.8 quake off coast of Santa Barbara

Seismologists said Wednesday's automatically generated report of a magnitude 6.8 quake in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles west of Santa Barbara was a false alarm based on a quake that happened in the same area nearly a century ago. “The quake did happen, but it happened in 1925,” said Rafael Abreu, a geophysicist from the US Geological Survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.