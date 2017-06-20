What triggers rockfalls? Yosemite study shows ita s about the heat

That cautionary advice comes from geologists who are measuring the seasonal expansion and contraction of granite cliffs in the Sierra Nevada - showing, in essence, how mountains become molehills. “Cliffs move in and out, and detach,” said Menlo Park-based U.S. Geological Survey scientist Brian Collins, who uses instrumentation to measure restless rocks at Twain Harte reservoir and Yosemite National Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.