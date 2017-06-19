Weak earthquake hits eastern Tennesse...

Weak earthquake hits eastern Tennessee; no damage reported

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that there was no damage associated with the magnitude 2.6 earthquake on Sunday morning about 3 miles south of Lenoir City. The U.S. Geological Survey says the seismic zone extending across Tennessee and parts of Georgia and Alabama is one of the most active for earthquakes in the southeast.

