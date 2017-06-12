Volcano Watch: HVO's masked geologist...

Volcano Watch: HVO's masked geologist heads north to Alaska

In recent photos of a U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist collecting lava samples, you might have noticed the face mask that's worn to protect exposed skin from the intense radiant heat. The mask also conceals the wearer's identity, raising the question, "Who is that masked geologist?" Though not intentional, the concealment is fine with Tim Orr, the geologist behind the mask, who prefers to avoid the limelight.

