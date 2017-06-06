USGS Reports Small Earthquake Near Alabama-Georgia Line
The quake was centered in a rural area about 7 miles east of Fort Payne, but it was weak and no damage is being reported. The earthquake hit in what the Geological Survey says is one of the most active seismic zones in the Southeastern United States.
