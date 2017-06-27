US Geological Survey records small earthquakes in Oklahoma

The largest quake was a magnitude 3.3 temblor at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday near Red Rock, about 70 miles north of Oklahoma City. A 2.7 magnitude quake was recorded at 9:57 a.m. near Stroud and a 2.3 magnitude quake struck at 10:42 a.m. near Waynoka.

