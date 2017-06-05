UPDATE 2-Asanko says liquidity likely...

UPDATE 2-Asanko says liquidity likely to be over $100 mln by 2nd-qtr 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Asanko Gold Inc said it could bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year. Asanko outlined a plan on Monday for the expansion of its gold mine in Ghana, which includes the large Esaase deposit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 1 Things That Scare... 21
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 28 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 27 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,579,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC