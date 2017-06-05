UPDATE 2-Asanko says liquidity likely to be over $100 mln by 2nd-qtr 2018
Asanko Gold Inc said it could bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year. Asanko outlined a plan on Monday for the expansion of its gold mine in Ghana, which includes the large Esaase deposit.
