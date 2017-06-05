Two earthquakes rattle Coachella Valley

A magnitude 3 earthquake struck Riverside County's Coachella Valley this morning, less than six hours after another small temblor rattled the region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The newest quake hit a 6:30 a.m. at a depth of around 5 miles, its epicenter 12 miles east-northeast of Thousand Palms and 14 miles north-northeast of Indian Wells, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

