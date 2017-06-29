Two blasts off of Turkey's Canakkale trigger earthquake panic
Two natural blasts occurred around 75 meters off the coast of the Marmara province Canakkale on June 28, prompting fear among locals that an earthquake was occurring, Dogan News Agency has reported. Footage of the incident, recorded by 47-year-old Hasan Durmaz, triggered debate among locals in Canakkale's Ayvac k district.
