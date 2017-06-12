Turkey earthquake: Tremors felt in Istanbul and Athens
A strong earthquake has struck off the Aegean coast of western Turkey and the Greek island of Lesbos, with tremors felt in Istanbul and Athens. The epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude quake was 5km south of the Greek town of Plomari, south of Lesbos, the US Geological Survey said.
