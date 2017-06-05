Trump Administration Seeking Permits For Seismic Air Gun Surveys In Atlantic
The Trump administration is taking steps to allow five energy companies to use seismic air guns for oil and gas exploration off the U.S. Atlantic coast even thought they would incidentally harass marine mammals. Environmental groups and some coastal communities object.
