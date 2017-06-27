Truckee area shakes: 28 earthquakes a...

Truckee area shakes: 28 earthquakes are registered in Sierra

Read more: The Fresno Bee

The largest quake registered 3.7 and occurred at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday about 12 miles northwest of Truckee, according to the United States Geological Survey. A total of 21 people responded after the quakes on the USGS "Did you feel it" website.

