Truckee area shakes: 28 earthquakes are registered in Sierra
The largest quake registered 3.7 and occurred at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday about 12 miles northwest of Truckee, according to the United States Geological Survey. A total of 21 people responded after the quakes on the USGS "Did you feel it" website.
