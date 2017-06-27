The Latest: Geologists lower threat level for Alaska volcano
Bogoslof Volcano about 850 miles southwest of Anchorage erupted at 3:17 a.m. Tuesday and sent an ash cloud to 30,000 feet . Ash clouds above 20,000 feet can harm engines of airliners flying between Asia and North America.
