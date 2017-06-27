Swarm of earthquakes rattle Sierra ne...

Swarm of earthquakes rattle Sierra near Lake Tahoe

9 hrs ago

A swarm of earthquakes rattled the Sierra, north of Lake Tahoe early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first quake was reported at about 2 a.m. northwest of Truckee.

Chicago, IL

