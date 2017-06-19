Study: Oil, Gas Drilling Linked to Pollution, Quakes
A sign pointing the way to a loading site at the Superior Silica Sands sand mine is shown on March 28 in Kosse, Texas. Demand for sand is surging as oil and gas production in the Permian Basin is booming again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Sun
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC