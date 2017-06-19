Study: Oil, gas drilling connected to pollution, earthquakes
A new study by a nonprofit science organization says oil and gas drilling in Texas is linked to pollution and earthquakes. The Houston Chronicle reports that The Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas study found drilling in shale pollutes the air, erodes soil and contaminates water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|18 hr
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC