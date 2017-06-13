Study: Algae blooms may return to Florida

A new report published by the U.S. Geological Survey revealed 28 different species of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, were lurking in those waters. USGS biologist Dr. Barry Rosen, who tested water samples from Lake Okeechobee, the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers last year, was surprised by the results.

