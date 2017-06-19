Studies of Oklahomaa s largest earthquake included in journal -
Oklahoma's largest recorded earthquake affected geological structures both above and below ground last year, but experts caution there still is much that scientists don't know the 5.8-magnitude temblor that struck near Pawnee. Ten separate academic studies into the Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|18 hr
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|20 hr
|okimar
|7
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|23 hr
|Mara Larson
|2
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC