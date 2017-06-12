Strong, shallow earthquake rattles Indonesia's capital
A strong, shallow earthquake today rocked part of Indonesia's main island, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The National Disaster Management Agency said the earthquake this morning shook wide parts of western Java island including the capital, Jakarta.
