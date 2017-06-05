'Something seemed to shake': Resident describes shock as earthquake hits Lincoln villages
The tremor, that hardly compares to the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in 2008, was described as lasting "very briefly" and was felt across Scothern, Sudbrooke and Langworth around 1.15pm on June 5. The British Geological Survey has confirmed the event by adding it to its 'Earthquakes around the British Isles in the last 50 days' on its website. Julie Cook from Scothern told The Lincolnite: " I was at home in my study doing some work on the computer and something seemed to shake quite violently but very briefly.
