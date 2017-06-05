Small earthquake shakes part of central Oklahoma
Geologists say the 3.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 7:25 a.m. Friday about 4 miles south-southwest of Okarche in Canadian County. It was recorded at a depth of about 3 miles .
