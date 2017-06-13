Signs of past California 'mega-quakes' show danger of the Big One on San Andreas fault
As Interstate 10 snakes through the mountains and toward the golf courses, housing tracts and resorts of the Coachella Valley, it crosses the dusty slopes of the San Gorgonio Pass. The pass is best known for the spinning wind turbines that line it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 1
|Things That Scare...
|21
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC