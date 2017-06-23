Santa Barbara earthquake of 1925

Read more: Government Computer News

A software issue is being blamed for accidentally sending out a U.S. Geological Survey alert for a 6.8 magnitude earthquake near Los Angeles. The June 21 alert -- which was dated June 29, 2025 -- was sent after researchers at Caltech corrected location data in records of a past earthquake, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times .

