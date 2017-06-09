RMS Releases Updated N. America Earthquake Models for U.S., Canada & Mexico

RMS, the Newark, Calif.-based risk modeling and analytics firm, announced the release of version 17.0 of its North America Earthquake Models for the United States, Canada and Mexico. The updated model will enable RMS clients to manage their risk accumulations with more confidence and underwrite a better book of business, said RMS, noting that more than "100 person-years of research and development" went into this new release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.