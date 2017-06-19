Reservoir water weight blamed for Arkansas earthquake swarm
A swarm of earthquakes in northern Arkansas is being linked to the weight of the water at a rain-swollen reservoir. The water level at Bulls Shoals has risen 42 feet because of rainfall since March 1, and the weight of the additional water likely triggered 10 earthquakes over five days last week near Harrison, said Arkansas Geological Survey earthquake geologist David Johnston.
