Researchers take to the sky to study rapid ohia death
Researchers can now look with a bird's-eye view at rapid ohia death in an entire forest and also microscopically within a single tree. A tree can be infected with either of the two species of Ceratocystis fungi that causes ROD for months before symptoms of the illness - browning leaves - appear, but once symptoms do show up the tree dies within weeks.
