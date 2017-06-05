Researchers Have Figured Out When Humans First Altered the Planet's Geology
Israeli researchers claim to have pinpointed the first permanent geological change made by humankind, the moment when humans first altered the planet's geology. They have identified a set of erosion processes made 11,500 years ago in the Dead Sea Basin.
