Report of major California earthquake was false alarm

16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

A report of a major earthquake off the California coast has turned out to be a false alarm based on a quake that happened in 1925. The US Geological Survey sent out an email alert Wednesday afternoon saying a magnitude 6.8 quake had struck in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles west of Santa Barbara.

