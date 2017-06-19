Powerful earthquake shakes Guatemala and El Salvador
A major earthquake struck off the coast of Guatemala on Thursday, damaging buildings and downing trees as well as causing powerful tremors in neighboring El Salvador. There were no reports of casualties.
