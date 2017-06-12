Only small quake needed to trigger la...

Only small quake needed to trigger landslide, tsunami

A tsunami like the one caused by a small quake in Greenland could happen in New Zealand but the level of risk is not yet known. Four people are reportedly feared dead in Greenland after a magnitude-4 earthquake off the Arctic island's west coast triggered a tsunami that flooded a village on Saturday.

