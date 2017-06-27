ODNR approves Brookfield wells

Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has given a Pittsburgh-based company the go-ahead to drill two saltwater injection wells in the township. ODNR's Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management issued permits last week that allow Highland Field Services, a subsidiary of Houston-based Seneca Resources, to drill the wells and build a surface facility - subject to 18 construction conditions - near state Route 7 just north of Wyngate Mobile Home Park.

Chicago, IL

