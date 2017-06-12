Northwest Yellowstone area sees earthquake swarm

A swarm of earthquakes in the northwestern part of Yellowstone National Park this week continued into Friday and was punctuated with a magnitude 4.4 quake Thursday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 6:48 p.m., in a backcountry area of Yellowstone National Park, about 8 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, Montana.

