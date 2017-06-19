No, the 'big one' didn't hit Californ...

No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday

There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from 15 hrs ago, titled No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday. In it, WEHT reports that:

A brief panic was sparked Wednesday afternoon after the US Geological Survey sent out an alert that a magnitude-6.8 earthquake had struck 10 miles west of Santa Barbara, California. The alert, according to Pressfield, was caused by a software edit of the quake that rocked Santa Barbara in 1925, killing 13. While revising location information on the earthquake in their software, a California Institute of Technology seismologist set the date of the incident as 2025, according to Caltech spokeswoman Deborah Williams-Hedges.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Parden Pard

Catasauqua, PA

#1 9 hrs ago
I'll make sure I'm in Pennsylvania in 2025,,,,say

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#2 5 hrs ago
6.8 is not the big one, anyway.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

Philadelphia, PA

#3 5 hrs ago
"A brief panic was sparked Wednesday afternoon after the US Geological Survey sent out an alert that a magnitude-6.8 earthquake had struck 10 miles west of Santa Barbara...."

What happened to the earthquack?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
June

Bethlehem, PA

#4 1 hr ago
computer glitch,o well.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
andet1987

Chicago, IL

#5 49 min ago
I feel lucky I live in Chicago :)

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
June

Bethlehem, PA

#6 46 min ago
andet1987 wrote:
I feel lucky I live in Chicago :)
Don't blame ya!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 18 C Kersey 22
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 28 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 27 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC