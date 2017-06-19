No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
There are 6 comments on the WEHT story from 15 hrs ago, titled No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday. In it, WEHT reports that:
A brief panic was sparked Wednesday afternoon after the US Geological Survey sent out an alert that a magnitude-6.8 earthquake had struck 10 miles west of Santa Barbara, California. The alert, according to Pressfield, was caused by a software edit of the quake that rocked Santa Barbara in 1925, killing 13. While revising location information on the earthquake in their software, a California Institute of Technology seismologist set the date of the incident as 2025, according to Caltech spokeswoman Deborah Williams-Hedges.
#1 9 hrs ago
I'll make sure I'm in Pennsylvania in 2025,,,,say
#2 5 hrs ago
6.8 is not the big one, anyway.
#3 5 hrs ago
"A brief panic was sparked Wednesday afternoon after the US Geological Survey sent out an alert that a magnitude-6.8 earthquake had struck 10 miles west of Santa Barbara...."
What happened to the earthquack?
#4 1 hr ago
computer glitch,o well.
#5 49 min ago
I feel lucky I live in Chicago :)
#6 46 min ago
Don't blame ya!
