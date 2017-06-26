No Injuries Reported In Northeast Afghan Earthquake
A remote region of northeast Afghanistan has been hit by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The USGS said the earthquake hit at 4 a.m. on June 26 in a remote village of the Kuran wa Munjan district in Badakhshan Province, near the border of Tajikistan and Pakistan.
