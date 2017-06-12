New Nova Scotia gold rush: Miners see...

New Nova Scotia gold rush: Miners seek riches in tiny flecks of precious metal

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

MOOSE RIVER GOLD MINES, NOVA SCOTIA, Canada - Amid the dull claystone of a tube-shaped sample of rock, the gleaming, pulse-quickening swirl of gold is unmistakable. "It's quite a special specimen of gold - it's by far the best visible section of gold we've ever intersected," said Tim Bourque, a geologist with Atlantic Gold Corp, cradling the metre-long sample in his arms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 1 Things That Scare... 21
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 28 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 27 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,855,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC