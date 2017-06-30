MONARCH BUTTERFLY CONSERVATION EFFORTS IN IOWA LAYING FOUNDATION FOR SUCCESS ACROSS MIDWEST Jun. 30, 2017 Source: Iowa State University news release A new U.S. Geological Survey study highlights multiple options for restoring monarch breeding habitat in the Midwest to support recovery of the monarch butterfly. The study outlines a challenging goal, but it's one that the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium and the monarch research team at Iowa State University are addressing.

