Mild earthquake hits central Vancouver Island
Natural Resources Canada says the shaker hit at 10:22 a.m. and was centred 41 kilometres west of Gold River. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates the temblor occurred at a depth of one kilometre and reports have been received from as far away as Sooke, west of Victoria, and Point Roberts in Washington state, both almost 300 kilometres from the epicentre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Sun
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC