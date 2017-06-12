Mega-quake bigger than a Nuclear Bomb to tear apart Us - " and it's...
Signs of previous colossal earthquakes which have run across the San Andreas fault line which stretches 800 miles up the West Coast have revealed the horrifying danger of "The Big One". Geologists have warned a huge quake which could cut off towns from help is long overdue and it would destroy highways, railways and sever sources of oil and gas.
