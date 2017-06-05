Mapping project tracks challenges coming to Colorado Plateau

Researchers are working on a mapping project that will chronicle climate change, population growth, oil drilling and other factors in an area that stretches across Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. The research team from Northern Arizona University and the U.S. Geological Survey found that Flagstaff is among several areas considered a hotspot in the Colorado Plateau where high intensity land use overlaps with some of these factors, the Arizona Daily Sun reported .

