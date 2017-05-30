Magnitude 6.9 quake hits in Bering Sea, off Alaska: USGS
A strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Bering Sea, off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami. The quake's epicenter was 127 miles northwest of Attu Station, part of the Aleutian Islands archipelago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Thu
|Things That Scare...
|21
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC