Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast on Thursday, shaking much of the country and neighbouring El Salvador. Local officials said there were initial reports of only minor damage.
