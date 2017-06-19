Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off...

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake recorded off Guatemalan coast

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast on Thursday, shaking much of the country and neighbouring El Salvador. Local officials said there were initial reports of only minor damage.

